Wolves v Leicester: Confirmed team news
- Published
It’s one change for Wolves who beat Tottenham 2-0 last weekend. Luke Cundle is replaced by Joao Moutinho.
There’s also a spot on the bench for Pedro Neto, who last appeared in April 2021.
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez.
Subs: Ruddy, Marcal, Neto, Trincao, Silva, Jonny, Toti, Hee-Chan, Cundle.
Leicester make two changes to the side who beat Randers in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
In come Ricardo Pereira and Luke Thomas.
Jannik Vestergaard drops to the bench. Harvey Barnes isn’t in the squad.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Thomas, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Daka, Albrighton.
Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Maddison, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Mendy, Soumare.