Bruno Lage says Wolves' outstanding defensive record this season is a team effort - but found time to praise centre-backs Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Max Kilman.

The Wolves boss hailed his side's "magnificent teamwork" in recent victories against Watford and Everton and singled out Coady's performance as essential to the win.

"He scored the goal like a striker," said Lage. "He is one of the best guys I know in football. He is the first into training in the morning and brings motivation to everyone.

"The back five know how to work together, but it's the whole squad that is very compact and solid. They know how we press and I can see the real spirit of our team."

Boly played his first Premier League game of the season against Watford and, even though Kilman returned to the side against Everton, Lage admitted he was delighted with both of them.

"It's good to have competition," he said. "The way Boly played was very good and I was very happy for him because he did very well.

"When Max came back, you saw his level again and now I have two good solutions for that position."