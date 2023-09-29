Hatate signs new five-year deal
Reo Hatate has committed his future to Celtic until 2028 by signing a new five-year deal.
The Japan midfielder, 25, has established himself as a key player and won four trophies since his arrival in January 2022.
"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together," said Hatate.
Manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the new deal as "great news" for the player and Celtic, adding: “I have had some great discussions with him in recent weeks I know he loves the club and our supporters and how ambitious he is to bring more success."