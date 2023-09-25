Sheffield United need 'something to fight for again real quick'

Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong spoke to BBC World Service Sport about the need for Sheffield United to bounce back after their heavy defeat: "It's going to be long, those coming up hours are going to be very long because even from people from the outside, from the media, you're going to be under the spot[light] for the wrong reason.

"You're going to be ashamed, so you're going to have to wipe out the shame first and then to rebuild the confidence. But, you've got to wipe out the shame first and I think for some of them it's going to be difficult.

"This is when I think the staff is going to be very careful and very good in terms of the words they are going to choose, you know to spark something big enough in order to give them tomorrow and the next two days, something to fight for again real quick."