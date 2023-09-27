Erik ten Hag was pleased with the contribution of Alejandro Garnacho, who set Manchester United on the way to the Carabao Cup fourth round with the opening goal in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday:

"You have seen at the start of the season we played him and then his contribution was not good enough. But he also had some good actions. You see always he is a threat in the game, even when he is not playing that well.

"He has to learn when he does his job in defending he will always have his moment and he will always be decisive because he has great qualities.

"I think it is quite normal for a player of his age that there is space for a lot of improvement.

"Everyone likes him. I like him, but we also have to demand from him and push him. He can act on a very high level, but he has to show it every day."