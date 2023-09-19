Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There was an air of numbness that greeted the final whistle at Goodison Park on Sunday. No shouts of discontent. No pent-up anger directed at the players and manager. Just a palpable collective shrug of the shoulders.

This is a club in disarray, lacking serious direction as well as money.

The news that Farhad Moshiri has agreed a deal to sell his 94.1% stake should have been greeted with optimism and enthusiasm.

Unfortunately, such is the owner's desire and need to run away from the club, his self-serving best interests are dictating who he sells to.

Any emotional attachment he may have had towards Everton has clearly diminished.

It is obvious 777 Partners is the perfect buyer... for Farhad Moshiri.

Its reputation within the world of sport isn’t a ringing endorsement for the potential takeover. Allegations of fraud and protests from fans within its football stable are enough to set alarm bells ringing for any Evertonian.

It feels like the Toffees are merely existing in their current state. The past two seasons have extinguished so much of the hope and pride we as fans always called upon during difficult periods.

Any potential takeover further chips away at the remnants of both.

"Out of the frying pan and into the fire" just about sums it all up.

