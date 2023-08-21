It's not the John McGinn Show - Stevenson

Lewis Stevenson says facing Aston Villa - and former team-mate John McGinn - will be "definitely up there" in terms of career highlights, but the veteran left-back says Hibernian cannot afford to get caught up in the big occasion presented by the Europa Conference League play-off.

Hibs warmed up for Villa's first-leg visit on Thursday with a workmanlike 2-1 Viaplay Cup win at home to second-tier Raith Rovers.

Stevenson "knew it was going to be tough" as the Kirkcaldy side have some "lovely footballers" but conceded Hibs' "domestic form needs to get a bit better".

He thinks two rounds of European football took its toll on a squad he describes as "not the biggest in the world" but stressed the victory over Luzern in the previous round showed what they are capable of.

"Luzern are a really good team," the 35-year-old told BBC Scotland. "I don't think they are far off Rangers or Celtic, especially over there.

"We dug in and I'm sure we'll need to do that again. We've had decent success in recent years against Rangers and Celtic and that's the kind of level we'll need to look for.

"Aston Villa might be a step up, but we've got game-plans. The gaffer can set us up well and I'm sure we're going to try to frustrate them, but we still want to have that threat on the counter attack.

"It's a massive occasion for us, a massive occasion for the fans and the club. To play an English team in a competitive game is something I never thought I'd see."

Of Scotland midfielder McGinn's return to Easter Road, he added: "I never thought I'd play against him again, so it's strange how things work out like that.

"He was a hero here. It's going to be great to see him back and I'm sure he'll get a great ovation from the fans, but it's not the John McGinn Show - it's Hibs against Aston Villa and there's 22 players starting, even more that are going to come on.

"It's 11 humans against 11 humans. Very technically gifted, very athletic humans at Aston Villa, but we'll give it our best shot."