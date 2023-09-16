Analysis: Tottenham 2-1 Sheff Utd

Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Ange Postecoglou has really had the Midas touch in his first few weeks as Spurs manager with everything he touches seemingly turning to gold.

It's an easy cliche to trot out but you really suspect this was a game they might well have lost under plenty of their previous managers.

Instead, they remain unbeaten in the Premier League under the Australian with the added bonus of a match-winning cameo from Richarlison.

With Harry Kane now out of the picture, there is a chance for the Brazil striker to finally begin producing the form he showed at Everton on a more regular basis.

The impact he made here will certainly boost his perhaps fragile confidence and, as Postecoglou alluded to post-match, hopefully help him off the pitch too.

The win was the third time already this season Spurs have come from behind to claim a point or three, and a fourth successive victory - something they did not manage at all last term - sends them into next weekend's derby at Arsenal on a high.