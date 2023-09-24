Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister after the win against West Ham United: "It was a very tough game. We know them, we know how they play, and we knew that they were going to try and defend a lot and try to counter-attack. We prepared really well for the game and thank goodness we won it.

"It was my first assist for the club and even nicer because it was to Darwin, I'm very happy, but of course the most important thing is the result.

"We are working really hard and everyone can see we have improved a lot since the beginning and this is the way and we will have to keep working.

"The most important thing is to win games and we are doing that."