'An honour' - Lawwell is appointed ECA vice-chairman

Peter Lawwell says it is vital Celtic have a "voice at the top of the game" after his appointment as vice-chairman of the European Club Association.

The Celtic chairman has also been named as a board member of the joint venture between the ECA and Uefa for the next four-year cycle.

Lawwell, who has served as an executive board member of the ECA since 2014, said: "It is an honour to be appointed into these new positions.

"As we continually seek to strengthen and develop European football as a whole I will continue to do all I can to work in the best interests of both Celtic and Scottish football."

Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson hailed Lawwell's new roles as "great news" for the club, adding: "For many years Peter has worked tirelessly within the ECA and Uefa on behalf of both Celtic and Scottish football.

"Through these new appointments it is fantastic that our voice and interests will continue to be heard at the highest level of European football."