PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz is confident of finishing the job against Rangers next week but says his side “have to play a lot better” than they did at Ibrox.

The Dutch showed plenty of attacking verve, and some defensive weaknesses, in the 2-2 first-leg draw in Govan on Tuesday night.

"I am never afraid of anything. I always think 'go for it',” said Bosz.

"Even if I was there last season (when Rangers won), my mentality would be that this season we are going to make it.

"I felt we would be dominating here and they would play the counter-attack real well and really fast.

"That is how they scored their second goal. They had the energy of the crowd.

"We have to play a lot better in the return or we will not make it through. What do we need to do? Score more goals and don't let stupid goals go in against us."