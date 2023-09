Brendan Rodgers makes three changes to the Celtic XI which started Saturday's league win at home to Dundee.

The big news is that Luis Palma is into the forward line for his first start for the club, replacing Yang Hyun-jun.

Centre-back Nat Phillips rolled his ankle during his weekend debut and drops out completely, with Gustaf Lagerbielke coming in.

The final change comes in midfield as Reo Hatate is in for David Turnbull.