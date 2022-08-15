Scotland, Celtic and Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish says Rangers do not need domestic games to be postponed to help them prepare for the Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. (Express), external

Midfielder John Lundstram believes Rangers are clicking into gear just in time for Tuesday's first leg with PSV. (Sun), external

Former Rangers winger Pieter Huistra believes "nothing will be decided" in PSV's visit to Ibrox this week, even if Rangers lead, as the Dutch side have such a strong home record. (Record), external

Defender Ben Davies is determined to make his mark at Rangers after making his first start for the club in Saturday's win against St Johnstone. (Herald - subscription required), external

New St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips hopes to follow in Rangers counterpart Glen Kamara's example by making an impact in Scottish football after coming through the English academy system. (Courier - subscription required), external