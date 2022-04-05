Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has urged whoever buys the club to "keep the Blues' spirit".

The west London club are currently up for sale, with a number of prospective owners on the shortlist.

Courtois, who made 126 appearances for Chelsea before departing for Real Madrid, believes it is important that the values of the club remain intact.

"It’s been a hard month for the club's fans and players," he said. "I hope the owners understand what club they’re buying and they continue to be one of the best in the world."