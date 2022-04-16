Tottenham 0-1 Brighton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter , speaking to BBC Sport: "The performance has to be good to get a result here with their quality, I think we were sensational from the the start. We were organised, they had a good understanding of the plan, then they had the courage and bravery to execute.

"They stuck together and worked really hard on a hot day against a top team. We made it difficult for them to get the ball to the front players, who are world class. Even Danny Welbeck played a role off the bench, there was a real lack of ego and you need those people with you.

"We tried to put the pressure on, stay compact in midfield, stay strong in there and create stress on their build-up. Tactics get overplayed sometimes, it is about players playing for each other and running themselves into the ground.

"We had a good reset after the international break, it says a lot about the character of the players and the team. I am really, really proud."