Villa's pre-season schedule
Aston Villa's players are already back in pre-season training - including Ashley Young, who returned to the club after 10 years away this summer.
Villa have announced five fixtures - which includes hosting La Liga side Sevilla - as it stands:
21 July: Walsall v Aston Villa (Banks's Stadium)
24 July: Stoke City v Aston Villa (Bet365 Stadium)
28 July: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Bodymoor Heath)
31 July: Bristol City v Aston Villa (Ashton Gate)
7 August: Aston Villa v Sevilla (Villa Park)