Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Harry Kane, as well as Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, who in a tweet - since deleted - hints that he will be leaving when the last 12 months of his contract are up. Arsenal and Napoli are also interested in the 29-year-old Spain international. (Mirror), external

