Brentford 'need results' after difficult run

Brentford "need to get some results", according to former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown, after five Premier League defeats in a row has seen them slip to 14th in the Premier League table.

Thomas Frank's side put in a resilient performance at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday but it was not enough to prevent the runaway leaders cruising to a comfortable win.

"We're looking at a team that are not feeling the pressure because the bottom sides have under-performed in terms of points," Brown said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They showed good signs against City, were well-organised and hard to beat, but they didn't have much creativity without Ivan Toney.

"And then they made mistakes - we're now at the business end of the season and they need to pick up some results."

The Bees are six points clear of the bottom three but have played more games than all the sides below them.

