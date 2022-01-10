For long spells the game against Morecambe had all the hallmarks of a major upset. Spurs were making mistakes because the visitors put them under great pressure.

But the Premier League side's substitutes changed the game.

They breathed new life into a passive display and completely transformed the mood inside the stadium.

After Harry Winks equalised, Harry Kane surprisingly missed a header from eight yards out as the pressure increased.

And their late dominance told when Lucas Moura capitalised on a mistake on the halfway line to race free, round Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson and score, before Kane's clever finish from a difficult angle secured the hosts' place in the fourth round.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte: "We have to analyse the game, to keep the positives and try to improve the negatives. For a big part, we struggled.

"In this type of game you have to score because if you don't, you can find a block of players trying to defend the result. That happened today.

"We can do much better."