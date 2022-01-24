Wolves triumph on bizarre afternoon

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Wolves continued their excellent recent form with an impressive win at Brentford, but their 2-1 victory will be remembered for matters off the pitch - or above it.

The drone that appeared over Brentford Community Stadium, coupled with a nasty clash of heads involving Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, resulted in 19 minutes of stoppage time being added at the end of the first half.

There was even a brief delay at the beginning of the second when referee Peter Bankes was struggling to get his communication device to work, with Brentford fans singing “this is embarrassing” as they waited for play to resume.

When it did, Wolves were too hot for the Bees to handle. Joao Moutinho’s opener was richly deserved, but Ivan Toney’s equaliser - which came virtually out of nothing - threatened to earn the hosts an unlikely point.

However, the magnificent Ruben Neves sealed Wolves’ fourth win in five league games with a typically classy finish.

Brentford, who had boss Thomas Frank sent off after full-time, remain eight points clear of the bottom three but risk becoming embroiled in a relegation scrap unless they can arrest their slump in form.