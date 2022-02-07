Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Leicester City have conceded 58 goals in all competitions this season, at least 10 more than any other Premier League club.

The Foxes became the first FA Cup holders to concede four goals in a match in the competition since Arsenal in the 2017-18 third round, also against Nottingham Forest (4-2 defeat). They were the first holders to lose a match by three or more goals in the competition since Liverpool against Luton in January 1987.