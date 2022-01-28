Your West Ham gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best West Ham transfer gossip to drop so far:

West Ham's top two targets to sign before deadline are both strikers: 20-year-old Albania international Armando Broja, who is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, and Blackburn Rovers' Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, 22. (Football Insider), external

David Moyes is also eyeing a late move for Marseille and Senegal striker Bamba Dieng, with the French side willing to let him go this month for £8m. (RMC Sport - via Mail), external

Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car is another Marseille player on West Ham's radar, but the club are being put off by the £20m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Talksport), external

The Hammers are interested in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, along with Newcastle and Watford. (Independent), external

And the Hammers will compete with Liverpool to sign 19-year-old Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho, who was born in Portugal but has represented England at under-18 level. (Express), external

How do you feel about West Ham's January business? Have your say here.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.