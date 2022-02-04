Plymouth 'full of confidence' for Chelsea challenge

Plymouth captain Joe Edwards says he hopes Chelsea put their strongest team out for their FA Cup match on Saturday.

The League One promotion hopefuls travel to Stamford Bridge for a 12:30 GMT kick-off in the fourth round and the game is live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and on the BBC Sport website.

And Edwards is relishing the opportunity to test himself against the best.

"We hope they play their strongest team," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It will be harder for us but we want to play the best players in the world.

"They're the European champions, they've got some magnificent players but it will be great to test ourselves one v one against them."

Plymouth are seventh in League One, three points outside the play-offs after a difficult January, but did win in their last fixture against Doncaster.

"We've had a good season so far," said Edwards. "January didn't go to plan but we won last week and are full of confidence.

"We want to make our friends, our families and our supporters proud so this is a massive opportunity for us."

Listen to the full interview from 02'54'00 on BBC Sounds