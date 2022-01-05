Team news: Chelsea v Tottenham

Spurs have fresh Covid-19 concerns, but Antonio Conte, who was waiting for the results of some of his players' tests, did not say who could miss out.

Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon (both hamstring) and Steven Bergwijn (calf) are all injured.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could return, after apologising for an interview saying he was not happy at the club.

He was dropped for Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but returned to training after talks with boss Thomas Tuchel.

Trevoh Chalobah is out injured and fellow-centre back Andreas Christensen is a doubt, but striker Timo Werner could feature after a few weeks out.

