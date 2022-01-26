Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle is on the brink of collapse because the Magpies are unwilling to pay the loan fee Manchester United are demanding for the 29-year-old England forward. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Newcastle will not be signing Brazilian defender Diego Carlos as Sevilla have decided to keep the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano), external but the Magpies have made an offer of around £30m for Lyon and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (Daily Mail), external

Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs who have been linked with Tottenham's Dele Alli. (Mail), external

However, the club look likely to miss out on Atalanta midfielder Robin Gosens as Juventus are set to sign the 27-year-old Germany international. (Goal), external

Eddie Howe is interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on loan until the end of the season with the German international pushing for a move away from the Emirates. (Football.london), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, but Brentford have made an increased offer for the Welshman. (Independent), external

