Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could be on their way out of Old Trafford this month, but negotiation problems are holding up their exits, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Lingard is coveted by Newcastle, while United are in talks with Sevilla about Martial.

"Lingard is definitely a doable deal," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He's interested, Manchester United want him to leave and Newcastle want to sign him.

"The problem is he's only happy to go there on loan, but United want him out permanently."

As for Martial, with talks at "the business end", Sevilla have been linked with an alternative move for Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

"It's the oldest trick in the book," Edwards said. "One of the best things you can do in a negotiation is be miraculously linked with another player. I think Martial will go."

