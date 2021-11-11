Edwards' best business under Klopp

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards, who has announced he is to leave the club at the end of the season, is credited with being a key figure in the Reds' successful recruitment over recent years.

So - who and what has been some of his best business under Jurgen Klopp?

Mohamed Salah - Salah was never given a chance at Chelsea but after resurrecting his career in Italy in a loan spell with Fiorentina, then at Roma, it was Edwards and his back-up team that provided the evidence to manager Jurgen Klopp, already a fan, that this would be a bargain deal at £34m in June 2017.

It has, in fact, proved to be a stroke of genius, with the Egyptian’s goalscoring brilliance helping to win the Champions League and the Premier League, ensuring he will go down as an Anfield legend.

Sadio Mane - Mane was another £34m signing from Southampton in summer 2016 that has proved a snip at the price. Regarded as something of a gamble, in terms of the fee at least, Mane has repaid every penny as part of Liverpool’s world-class frontline alongside Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Andy Robertson - How good does an initial £8m for Andy Robertson from Hull City in July 2017 look now? Almost buttons in Premier League terms but Liverpool acquired someone who would develop into one of the game’s foremost left-backs, formidable in attack and defence.

Fabinho - Fabinho was one of the more unsung members of the Monaco side that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2017 but since signing for Liverpool in a deal worth about £40m a year later, the Brazilian has proved to be one of the world’s best defensive midfielders and key to everything the Reds do. Cheap at the price and a huge miss when he is not playing.

Smart outgoings - Edwards has proved equally adept at negotiating outgoings, with the £142m Coutinho deal thrashed out with Barcelona in January 2018 a prime example, allowing Liverpool to finance the game-changing moves for Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

He has also helped Liverpool’s attempts to balance the books as Sheffield United paid £23.5m for striker Ryan Brewster, and then Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe also paying £19m for Dominic Solanke and £15m for Jordon Ibe. None of this trio would have been Liverpool regulars but Edwards ensured a lucrative return.