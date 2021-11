Thursday, 25 November - Leicester City v Legia Warsaw (20:00 GMT)

A surprise 2-1 defeat by Napoli for Spartak Moscow leaves Group C wide open, with all four teams within two points of each other and able to qualify for the knockout stages.

A win for Leicester against Legia Warsaw on Thursday would see the Foxes jump from the bottom of the table to the top and would mean the lowest they could finish is third.