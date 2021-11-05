Arsenal v Watford: Team news

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has returned to training following an ankle injury and manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful the Scot will be available.

The only absentee confirmed by Arteta, who takes charge of his 100th game on Sunday, is midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Watford defenders Franciso Sierralta and Kiko Femenia have resumed training after respective thigh and hip problems and may come back into contention.

Forward Emmanuel Dennis is available after serving a one-match ban.

Ken Sema and 18-year-old Kwadwo Baah are ruled out after suffering injuries during the week, while Christian Kabasele and Peter Etebo remain sidelined.

