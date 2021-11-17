Norwich v Southampton: Head-to-head stats

Norwich City have lost four of their past five Premier League matches against Southampton (won one), losing both games the last time they faced in 2019-20 (2-1 away, 3-0 at home).

Southampton have lost just two of their past 15 matches against Norwich in all competitions (won seven, drawn six), winning their past three in a row; they last won four consecutively against the Canaries between 1956 and 1958.