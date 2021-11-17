Norwich v Southampton: Head-to-head stats
Norwich City have lost four of their past five Premier League matches against Southampton (won one), losing both games the last time they faced in 2019-20 (2-1 away, 3-0 at home).
Southampton have lost just two of their past 15 matches against Norwich in all competitions (won seven, drawn six), winning their past three in a row; they last won four consecutively against the Canaries between 1956 and 1958.
Norwich earned their first win in 21 Premier League games with victory at Brentford last time out. The Canaries last won back-to-back top-flight matches in April 2016.