Conte not the answer - Carney

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte would not be the right choice as Manchester United's next boss, says ex-England midfielder Karen Carney.

Current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Sunday's 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool, but Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club she is not convinced Conte would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

"When I think of Manchester United it's still a cultural thing and I think Ole has tried to get that culture back - they want to be attacking, exciting but still organised at the same time," she said.

"I think Conte would bring organisation but in my gut I feel like it would be quite dull.

"In my gut - I don't know how I can articulate it - I don't think he's the answer, I think there's someone else out there who can bring that excitement back to Manchester United."

Also part of the debate was Mark Ogden, senior writer at ESPN, who says the club have reservations about the Italian.

"I think United have been scarred by the [Jose] Mourinho experience, that he was a very challenging character who would make demands of the senior figures, and I don't think they were comfortable about that," he said.