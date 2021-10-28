MOTD Top 10 free-kicks: Henry stunner ranked sixth

From bending it like David Beckham to crashing them home like Cristiano Ronaldo and the magical delivery of Matt le Tissier, this list has it all. But which free-kicks rank among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Thierry Henry's free-kick for Arsenal against Wigan in 2005 was ranked sixth by both Richards and Shearer.

Henry has hands on his hips, shrugs his shoulders as he is told where to place the ball for this free-kick against Wigan. It's a long way out, but not too far for the Frenchman. He goes up and over the wall and sees the ball home off the inside of the post. He celebrates by nodding at the referee and asks "is that enough?".

Shearer: What I like best about this is the celebration. C'est la vie, easy. The referee kept pushing him further and further back and it was to say, 'I can do it from anywhere'.

Lineker: Henry is another brilliant free-kick taker, not just this example. This one doesn't look that spectacular but you could see exactly what he was doing. It was almost like 'how good am I?' A bit of nonchalance and confidence.

Who else made the cut?

