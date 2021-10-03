Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Sport: "I am disappointed because I think we created enough chances to win the game.

"Going 2-0 down at half time was a bit harsh on us. We created enough chances but didn't take them. At the other end they had half chances that we gave to them and they took them.

"It is tough, it is challenging for us but we have to go through this. We will work hard to try and take these mistakes out of our game and keep improving.

"They are a really good group in the dressing room, they didn't accept the fact that we created those chances and didn't take them.

"The players came back out with character and personality and with the support we had today we scored two goals."

On the performance of Jeffrey Schlupp and Michael Olise: "They came on for the position of Jordan [Ayew] and Conor [Gallagher], those two players have been training really well and they were waiting for the opportunity to show how good they are. Today they came on and scored and they brought energy as well.

"I hope [the mistakes] will not happen again and we have to learn from those mistakes and at the moment every mistake we are making we are punished.

"What is positive is that we managed to come back from that and compete, but e are not happy with the point because we wanted to win that game and we had enough chances to win."