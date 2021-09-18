'I had a dream I was going to score'

Aston Villa goalscorer Matty Cash to BBC Sport: "It's an unbelievable feeling to get my first Villa goal here. To get three points was most important.

"To celebrate in front of my family was brilliant.

"It means so much. I had a dream last night I was going to score. I need to dream more. I scored in front of the Holte End [in the dream]. Surreal moment. I'm really happy to be playing in front of these fans.

"In that moment I tried to keep my composure. To see it go top corner was brilliant. I was going mad. I always do when I score."

Aston Villa goalscorer Leon Bailey tells Sky Sports: "It means so much to me, to accomplish what I did in the 21 minutes. My family was here and the fans chanting my name when I came on. It is such an amazing feeling. I feel I have welcomed myself here as a Villa player.

"My son is here, he is a great part of my life and had motivated me. My girlfriend has been a backbone for me and my brother has been supportive. I felt comfortable and I felt I needed to do it for them and the fans.

"In the moment I just said I am going to smash the ball. It was bouncing, I look the time to be relaxed, focused to make sure I hit it properly.

"The injury was from the shot, I hit it too hard and started feeling stiff in my quad. I don't think it was anything too serious but didn't want to risk it."