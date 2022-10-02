Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will review television footage before deciding whether to appeal against captain Callum McGregor's red card in their win over Motherwell, but the Australian believes his side had a covering player as the midfielder made his challenge. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he will not take risks with Cameron Carter-Vickers in Wednesday's Champions League match against RB Leipzig if the Celtic centre-half has not recovered sufficiently from the injury that forced him to miss Saturday's win over Motherwell. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Domenico Tedesco's pre-match media conference ahead of last season's Europa League defeat by Rangers last season was the catalyst for his departure as RB Leipzig head coach, with Marco Rose now in charge as they face Celtic in the Champions League. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

