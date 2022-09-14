The big Rangers team news sees goalkeeper Allan McGregor and striker Alfredo Morelos, who makes his first start of the season, come back into the side.

McGregor and Morelos are two of five changes from last week's drubbing to Ajax as midfielders Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield also start.

Injured Jon McLaughlin is out, along with Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman, who all drop to the bench.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has opted to stick with the same backline that has conceded eight goals in their last two games.