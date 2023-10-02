Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

I've learned my lesson at last. I'm not backing Chelsea anymore because they have cost me so many prediction points.

The biggest problem for Mauricio Pochettino's side has been taking chances, not creating them, and maybe Nicolas Jackson's goal against Brighton in the Carabao Cup is the start of a run for them in front of goal.

I don't see it though, and I actually fancy Fulham to edge this. Scoring goals hasn't been easy for them either, but one might be enough for them on Monday.

Jazzie's prediction: Let's go with Fulham to cause a bit of a shock. 3-1

