Nuno on internationals, answers from Fifa & Son

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davison Sanchez are in Croatia after returning from South America this week. All three will also miss next Thursday's trip to Rennes in the Europa Conference League;

He says they are now "working with a sports scientist and a physio in Croatia" to stay fit;

He called on Uefa and Fifa to solve the problem so it isn’t repeated in October's international break: "We expect answers. It’s all the clubs in the Premier League. Big problem";

Son Heung-min is a doubt for the Palace game after picking up an injury on international duty: "Sonny is not so well" - but Nuno could give no further details on whether it is a long-term injury.

