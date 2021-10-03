Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It feels like it got away from us. It is a disappointment. I didn't think there was too much between the teams. The difference was that they had the outstanding player on the pitch, which was Son [Heung-min]. He was outstanding.

"We started both halves well. There was a 10-minute spell in the first half where we looked a bit stressed, but we covered that. Second half we looked better and stretched play a lot quicker and got our rewards. But we need to delay for their second goal instead of pressing on the front foot.

"We were brave going one v one against Son and felt we could handle that. But he twisted Kortney [Hause] and put a ball in the box and they got on the end of it. We huffed and puffed after that but there wasn't much in the game. We had some good moments in the penalty box without them turning into really good chances. It just wasn't to be today."