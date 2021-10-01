Frank on Toney's England future, Moyes & Antonio
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before his side face West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:
Frank is "convinced" that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad: “If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there”;
The Bees forward has been directly involved in four goals in six Premier League matches – four more than Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who has been called up to the Three Lions squad;
Frank praised Hammers boss David Moyes, saying: “What he's done at West Ham is fantastic. He's taken them to the second best position, the way they play, they have solid players in all positions, they got into the top six ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal, which is remarkable.”
He thinks Hammers forward Michail Antonio will be “very difficult” to handle and he reminds him of Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.