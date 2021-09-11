Leicester 0-1 Man City - Rodgers reaction

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers: "I thought we deserved something from the game. You have to stay in the game against a team of that quality but I thought we were excellent and created a lot of chances.

"We were unfortunate with their goal but apart from that I was proud of the team.

"You know you have to defend well. You could argue we had the best chance with Harvey Barnes in the first half but they defended it well. You have to have the courage as a team to make blocks and defend the goal and I thought we did that well.

"The quality of their team means they will have more of the ball than you so it means when you get your opportunity, you have to be more clinical. I thought first half we were looking for Jamie Vardy too early. Too many times we rushed the pass when it wasn't on.

"I thought Jannik Vestergaard was excellent. He tired towards the end which was expected given his lack of training time. It was good to get that game time for Jonny Evans and those two will be important for us this season."