Wolves v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Wolves have lost their past two league games against Crystal Palace, though both have been away from home – they’ve never lost three in a row against the Eagles in their league history.

Crystal Palace are looking to complete the league double over Wolves for just the third time, in what is the 30th different campaign in which they have met. The Eagles previously did so in the second tier in 1995-96 and 2012-13.

Wolves have lost their past two Premier League games, having lost just one of their previous eight in the competition (W6 D1). Each of their past three defeats have been against London sides (v Arsenal x2 and v West Ham).

Only Manchester City (4) have conceded fewer first-half goals than Wolves (7) in the Premier League this season. Indeed, Wolves have shipped just twice in the opening 45 minutes in their past 19 Premier League games.