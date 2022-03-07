Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham v Everton used to be an opportunity to catch a glimpse, an indication even, of which of these two ever-hungry sides might just be nourished with a top-four finish.

These days, the fixture has more of a 'bald men fighting over a comb' vibe about it.

Spurs’ third first-team coach appointment since Mauricio Pochettino’s exit in 2019 has been struggling to stay on message in his recent news conferences.

Before Monday evening’s clash, Antonio Conte referenced the backstory to his appointment: “The Tottenham story is this, many ups and downs," he said. "To win something and to try to fight for something important, you have to be stable and avoid this up and down. To change this is to change the story of this club for 20 years."

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard finds himself not so much flirting with a relegation scrap, but openly courting one. The victor of this game only stands to win spared blushes.