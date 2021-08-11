BBC Sport

Transfer news: Spurs still in talks to sign Martinez

Published

Tottenham are still in talks to sign Lautaro Martinez, 23, despite reports suggesting Inter Milan are unwilling to sell both the Argentina striker and Romelu Lukaku, who is finalising a move to Chelsea. (Football Insider)

Spurs, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso, with the German champions wanting 10m euros (£8.5m) for the 27-year-old France international. (Bild - in German)

Meanwhile, Tottenham, Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild - in German)

