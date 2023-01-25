Erik ten Hag's relentless focus on high standards at Manchester United is driving them towards a first trophy in six years, an achievement ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green believes would be a "big step" for the club.

United travel to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday in a rich vein of form, despite defeat at Arsenal last time out.

"The standards have to be high - this is Manchester United," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They've lacked standards and intensity for a long time.

"Ten Hag is honing in on the small details and it would be huge for them to get a trophy in terms of building momentum at the club.

"Forest are in good form at the moment as well but I do fancy United to go through over 180 minutes."

Listen to a full preview from 28'00 on BBC Sounds