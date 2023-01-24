Former Everton winger Pat Nevin says Everton's recent downfall can't only be blamed on their managers, of which none can be classed as a success.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that Toffees fans think Frank Lampard had to go, but "there is something darker" going on at the club.

"It doesn’t come to where it is just now with a club like Everton overnight. It takes a long time for them to fall where they have fallen,2 said Nevin.

"A lot of fans think Frank had to go. He's not getting wins and if he’s not getting those points you are going to lose your job, there’s no doubt. But if you start looking a little bit further back - since 2016 and the managers they have had in - who really has been a success?

"For a team that would like to be in the top echelons of the league, I don’t think they are close to it and they haven’t been close to it for a long time. If they aren’t careful, it’s going to be a hell of a long time before they get back."

New York Times chief football correspondent Rory Smith added: "There is an identity issue with Everton. The basic issue that Everton have is that their history is a real burden for them becoming a modern club.

"Everton are chasing something they can’t quite catch and Moshiri doesn’t seem to be willing or able to put in place the sort of plan you need to try to close the gap on the top six."

