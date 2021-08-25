Manchester United are in "pole position" to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland next summer. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the transfer market's hottest properties after scoring 62 goals in 63 games for the Bundesliga side. (Bild - in German)

United could compete with Chelsea if they step up their efforts to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, on loan. (Guardian)

Meanwhile, Arsenal have held discussions with Atletico Madrid over signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, although the 30-year-old would prefer a move to Old Trafford if he leaves the Spanish capital. (Eurosport)

The agents of Netherlands international Donny van de Beek have snubbed interest in the 24-year-old United midfielder, who is determined to earn a regular starting place. (Times - subscription required)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column