Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

What a return to Premier League football!

When Cucho Hernandez casually yet brilliantly curled Watford 3-0 up with 20 minutes to play with his first touches of the ball Vicarage Road was euphoric. There was a sense of disbelief combined with utter joy. Aston Villa did pull two goals back but the scoreline did not reflect Watford’s dominance and superiority.

Ahead of the game some, including myself, were concerned about the season ahead following the year in the Championship and the step up in quality - but on this very early evidence the signs are much more promising.

On opening day there is always a buzz around the new signings and what they will be like. And boy Watford’s new boys didn’t disappoint. Emmanuel Dennis was probably most impressive. Exquisite touch, bright, sharp - his pace and movement meant he was a constant menace to the Villa defence and his link up with Ismaila Sarr was devastating, leading to two goals.

Watford head coach Xisco Munoz told me afterwards that experiencing a full crowd at Vicarage Road was “perfect”.

It’s early days so let’s not too carried away. But my, it was enjoyable.