Brentford v Arsenal: The pick of the stats

- Brentford registered their first top-flight victory since April 1947, becoming the first London team to win their first ever Premier League game; none of the previous nine - five draws, four losses - had won.

- Arsenal suffered a two-goal defeat against a newly promoted opponent for the fourth time in the Premier League, the others in April 1994 (0-2 v West Ham), May 1994 (0-2 v Newcastle) and April 2019 (1-3 v Wolves).

- 15 different players made their Premier League debuts in this match - 12 for Brentford, 3 for Arsenal - the joint-most in any Premier League match, along with Crystal Palace against Norwich City in August 2004.