Who'll face who in the Champions League group stages?
- Published
Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all discovered who they'll face in the group stages of the Champions League.
The four Premier League clubs have been drawn in the following groups:
Group A: Man City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group F: Villarreal, Man Utd, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo
The first round of fixtures will take place on 14-15 September, while the final is to be held at the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Saturday, 28 May.